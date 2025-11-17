Joe Roberts and Ben Warren called up for Wales ahead of All Blacks Test

Wales have called up Scarlets centre Joe Roberts and Ospreys prop Ben Warren ahead of their Autumn Nations Series meeting with New Zealand.

Roberts won the last of his six Wales caps on the summer tour of Japan, while tighthead prop Warren is uncapped.

Head coach Steve Tandy said: “We have decided to add Joe and Ben to the squad this week as an important part of our preparation for the final two weeks of our autumn campaign.”

Wales host the All Blacks in Cardiff on Saturday before closing their autumn programme against world champions South Africa the following weekend.

Tandy claimed his first win as Wales boss on Saturday with a last-gasp 24-23 victory over Japan.