Joe Roberts bouncing back for Scarlets after Six Nations snub

Simon Thomas

Joe Roberts readily admits it was hard to be left out of Wales’ Six Nations plans, but he has responded in the best possible way.

The Scarlets centre is currently his country’s top try scorer in the BKT URC, having touched down seven times, including four in his last three league outings.

He will now be hoping to get the chance to add to that tally in Saturday’s derby clash at home to Cardiff Rugby, although he recognises that competition for selection is intense.

Roberts appeared in five Tests for Wales last year, figuring both in midfield and out on the wing. But there was to be no place for him in Steve Tandy’s Six Nations squad.

Reflecting on his season, the 25-year-old said: “It’s been ups and downs really. I have struggled a bit with injury now and then, trying to string a few games together. I was obviously disappointed with the international stuff, but that’s how it is. It’s swings and roundabouts, isn’t it?”

Roberts says he has had good feedback from the Wales coaches in terms of what he needs to do to force his way back into the squad.

“I have spoken to Steve and Matt Sherratt and they were clear with their expectations,” he reveals. “They spoke to me throughout the whole process, between the autumn and the Six Nations, and then after the squad was announced. They had their reasons and I have just got to look to finish the season strongly and put my best foot forward to get myself back in there. I’ve had a couple of tries in the last few games, so that’s helped out a bit.”

While returning to the Test arena is a big target, it’s also a real battle to get a starting spot with the Scarlets given the players vying for selection.

Joe Hawkins and Eddie James were the starting centres for Wales through the Six Nations, while there’s another international in the midfield mix in Johnny Williams, plus talented 21-year-old Macs Page.

“There is a load of competition, but I guess it forces you to perform, so it’s not a bad thing. It is driving everyone really,” said Roberts.

As for the aims from a team perspective, he adds: “It’s about going out every weekend, putting performances in and showing we are getting better. That’s key.”

Roberts is very much a product of the local area having started out playing mini rugby at New Dock Stars RFC, with his junior journey also taking in Bynea RFC and Burry Port RFC.

Scarlets Academy

He then progressed through the Scarlets Academy and, following a spell on loan at English Championship club Ampthill, he made his debut for the west Wales region against the Ospreys in May 2021. “I am from Llanelli and I’ve been coming to the games since before I remember back at Stradey Park,” he says. “Like any young boy, you always dream of playing for your home region.

“I remember playing half-time tag rugby here, meeting players in the barn. I loved watching Regan King when I was younger and I had a jersey with his name on the back. After that, it was Jonathan Davies and I got to play alongside him, which was pretty surreal.”

Knee issues

Roberts has had knee injury issues during his career, but is now fit and firing and the Scarlets interim director of rugby Nigel Davies has been delighted with how he has performed of late.

“Joe has been brilliant for us. He has scored some great tries over the last few games. He has shown his capabilities,” he said. “He’s someone that has really impressed me. He’s very pacy. The tries he has scored have shown that pace.”

As for the selection headache he faces when it comes to his old position, former Wales centre Davies said: “That’s what you want. That’s the level of competition we need right throughout the team in order to push forward and really challenge. “We have got real quality players in the centre. It’s going to be tight competition there because there’s not much between them.”