Joe Roberts starts on wing for first time as Wales face England

Roberts impressed on the wing after going on for Rogers in Edinburgh to win his fourth cap and he has won Sherratt’s vote ahead of other options such as starting Gloucester back Josh Hathaway or moving Max Llewellyn from midfield.

Sherratt takes charge of a third and final match before returning to his day job as Cardiff head coach, having been parachuted in when Warren Gatland departed following a dismal 22-15 defeat against Italy.

Wales were transformed under Sherratt against Ireland, pushing their opponents all the way during a 27-18 loss, before claiming two bonus points at Murrayfield after rallying from 35-8 adrift.

Wales, though, are on the back of 16 successive Test reversals and 10 Six Nations defeats in a row. They have not won a Test since the 2023 World Cup.

At least a point is required against England on Saturday to have any chance of avoiding a repeat wooden spoon after propping up the table last term.