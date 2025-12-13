Joel Bagan’s last-gasp winner sees leaders Cardiff edge Doncaster in thriller

Joel Bagan scored the winner deep in added time in a thrilling 4-3 victory over Doncaster at Cardiff City Stadium to enable the Bluebirds to make it five wins in a row and stay four points clear at the top of League One.

The game seemed destined for a draw as the clock moved past the allocated seven minutes of added time. Cardiff launched one final attack and Cian Ashford’s run and shot paved the way for Bagan to steal the headlines.

Skipper Owen Bailey gave the visitors a 15th-minute lead when he converted a low cross from Luke Molyneux on the right into a scrappy goal from 10 yards out.

Ten minutes later Chelsea loanee Omari Kellyman volleyed home an equaliser.

That gave the home side the confidence to press forward and in the 34th minute Ashford picked up a throw 40 yards out and sped past three defenders into the box before steering the ball past Thimothee Lo-Tutala in the Doncaster goal.

The lead only lasted eight minutes before Brandon Hanlan ran onto a through ball from Charlie Crew and finished superbly in the bottom right corner. That made it 2-2 at the break.

Cardiff boss Brian Barry-Murphy made three changes at half-time and his side hit the front again in the 50th minute when Yousef Salech plundered his 10th league goal of the season after latching onto a Ryan Wintle cross.

Hanlan had two great chances to make it 3-3 just after the hour mark before Harry Clifton hammered home the equaliser in the 72nd minute.

But there was late drama to come as Bagan won it for Cardiff.