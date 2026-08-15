Jonny Clayton beats Gerwyn Price in all-Welsh New Zealand Darts Masters final

Nation.Cymru staff

Jonny Clayton beat fellow Welshman Gerwyn Price in an all-Welsh final to win the New Zealand Darts Masters in Auckland.

Clayton claimed an 8-4 victory over his World Cup partner, producing a dominant display before holding off a late fightback from Price.

The 50-year-old raced into a 3-0 lead, helped by a 158 checkout, and continued to take control as he moved 7-1 ahead.

Price, who won the tournament in 2022, responded by taking three successive legs to reduce the deficit to 7-4.

But Clayton halted the comeback in style, taking out 124 with a bullseye finish to secure his second World Series of Darts title.

The victory also avenged Clayton’s defeat to Price in the 2022 final in Hamilton.

Clayton had defeated top seed Gian van Veen in the quarter-finals, producing another ton-plus checkout on his way to victory.

He then comfortably saw off James Wade 7-2 in the semi-finals to set up the all-Welsh decider.

Price had booked his place in the final by beating Australian number one Damon Heta 6-2 in the quarter-finals before recording a 7-2 victory over Raymond Smith in the last four.

Clayton said: “It was great to play in the final with my World Cup partner.

“It just shows that two rugby boys can play darts, and to play against each other in the world of rugby here in New Zealand, I’ve got a smile on my face.

“I really enjoyed that. It’s 1-1 now, so next year – winner takes all!”

Clayton will now turn his attention to the next World Series event in Wollongong, Australia.

He added: “I’m looking forward to Wollongong next week. Hopefully the sun will shine on me and I can lift another trophy!”

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