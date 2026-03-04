Jonny Clayton dreaming of all-Welsh final as Premier League heads for Cardiff

Jonny Clayton is hoping to enjoy a “dream” Welsh homecoming in the Premier League in Cardiff on Thursday by hitting a nine-dart finish.

Clayton is enjoying a strong return to the weekly darting roadshow and sits at the top of the table, having dispatched Luke Littler in back-to-back weeks.

Northern Irishman Josh Rock lived the dream in Belfast last week as he sent the home crowd wild with a nine-darter and Clayton wants to follow suit, as he kicks off with a quarter-final against Gian van Veen.

“It’ll be a dream if I could hit a nine-darter in front of my home crowd like Josh (Rock) did last week,” said Clayton, who wants to meet compatriot Gerwyn Price in the final. “That was fantastic, and hopefully I can do the same.

“I’ve waited three years to do this. I’m really excited.

“The Welsh crowd are second to none. You can ask Gezzy the same question, there’s no better place, it is fantastic. The atmosphere tomorrow night is going to be special.

“I want to play against Gezzy in that final! It would be a great night if we could have the two Welsh boys in the final.”

It is a big night for Littler, who has picked up just four points in the opening four weeks of the tournament, with two of those coming when Michael van Gerwen pulled out of night three through illness.

The 19-year-old has had a busy time away from the oche this week, presenting a Brit Award on Saturday and then becoming the first darts players to be nominated for a prestigious Laureus World Sports award.

It is back to business against winless Rock in the Welsh capital as he aims to move up the table.

There is a heavyweight clash between Van Gerwen and Luke Humphries while Price takes on night four winner Stephen Bunting.