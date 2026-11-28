Nation.Cymru staff/agencies

Jonny Clayton held his nerve in a deciding leg to beat two-time champion Luke Humphries 10–9 and set up a Players Championship Finals quarter-final against Michael van Gerwen.

The Welshman hit double 20 with his first dart at it to end a scrappy final leg in Minehead on Saturday. Both players made mistakes in the decider, but Clayton, who had the throw, took his chance to send the former world champion out in the last 16.

Clayton had won four legs in a row to open up a 6–3 lead, producing a 161 checkout along the way to level at 3–3. Humphries responded by taking the next five legs to move 8–6 ahead, but Clayton broke back and forced a decider.

The result means Humphries, the world number four and seventh seed, joins Gian van Veen and Gerwyn Price among the leading players to make early exits. Van Veen and Price are ranked second and third in the world respectively, while world number one Luke Littler did not qualify for the tournament.

Clayton, known as ‘The Ferret’, is ranked fifth in the world but entered the finals as the 23rd seed, with seedings based on performances in Players Championship events throughout the year.

The Welshman reached the final of this tournament in 2017 and will face Van Gerwen on Sunday afternoon for a place in the semi-finals. The tournament concludes on Sunday evening at Butlin’s Minehead Resort.