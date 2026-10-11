Jonny Clayton ends his wait for a title with win over Luke Humphries in Basel
Press Association Sport reporters
Jonny Clayton won his first European Tour title of the year with an 8-4 victory over Luke Humphries in the Swiss Darts Trophy final.
Little could separate the pair during the competition’s showpiece in Basel and a tight tussle saw the score locked at 4-4 until Clayton suddenly took charge.
The Welshman won four successive legs to race ahead and sealed victory with a checkout of 46, confirming his spot at the Grand Slam of Darts.
Clayton booked his place in the final with a 7-4 win over Gian van Veen in the semi-finals and threw at an average of 105 during that match.
The world number five’s route to Sunday’s final started with a 6-4 success over Rob Cross in round three, before he defeated Karel Sedlacek 6-2 in the quarter-finals.
Humphries put in an impressive semi-final display to reach the final with a thumping 7-4 win over Mensur Suljovic, averaging 111.17 throughout the match.
The world number two had also recorded another impressive average earlier in the day, averaging 114 during a 6-0 whitewash over Krzysztof Ratajski in round three. He then went on to beat Cristo Reyes 6-3 to book a place in the last four.
Bradley Brooks beat Jeffrey de Graaf 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of a European Tour for the first time, but the Englishman was subsequently edged out 6-5 by Van Veen.
Sunday’s other quarter-final tie saw Suljovic power to a 6-1 triumph over Dirk van Duijvenbode.
Elsewhere in round three, Josh Rock exited with a 6-2 loss to Sedlacek and Michael Smith slipped to a 6-3 loss against Van Duijvenbode.
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Well done to Welshman Jonny Clayton on his European Tour title win over Luke Littler. You made Cymru proud. 👏🏴
PS. Take note Englishman, Gerwyn Price.