Jordan James says moving to France has helped build his character

Midfielder Jordan James says testing times in France have toughened him up for Wales’ World Cup campaign.

James joined Ligue 1 club Rennes from Birmingham last summer but did not make a single league start for head coach Julian Stephan, who was sacked in November.

The 20-year-old became a regular under Stephan’s successor Jorge Sampaoli and, although the former Chile and Argentina boss left Rennes at the end of January, James has continued to impress in Brittany.

“Going to France has really built me up in a character way, personally and on the pitch,” said James, one of Wales’ stand-out performers as David Brooks’ stoppage-time strike salvaged a 1-1 draw in their World Cup qualifier against North Macedonia on Tuesday.

“I feel I can influence games a lot more now. I’m still young, but I don’t feel like that young kid any more.

“I want to go on the pitch and grab it by the scruff of the neck, and I felt I was able to do that in the first half.

“Second half they changed formation to stop me and Broady (Nathan Broadhead) getting on the ball, changed to a three in midfield and man-marked us.”

Roller-coaster season

James operated intelligently in a higher midfield role in Skopje, almost scoring within 30 seconds and set up Sorba Thomas for a first-half opening the on-loan Nantes winger should have accepted.

But James admits that he has had a roller-coaster season after leaving Birmingham, the club that nurtured him from the age of eight and for whom he made over 100 senior appearances.

He said: “It was weird. I went there with a lot of hope of playing and I never did.

“It was a new environment – something massive for me and my family – and I had to keep my head down and keep working.

“A new coach came in and I played every game. I’ve got used to the place and now I feel at home.

“When I do come here (with Wales) it’s obviously a lot easier when I am playing football in France.”

Stronger

James has looked physically stronger against Kazakhstan, who Wales beat 3-1 in their opening World Cup qualifier, and North Macedonia.

He said: “I’ve been in the gym a lot in France. They are very athletic and I’ve looked to bring that into my game, because I need to be able to cope over there.

“I thought we were very good here and unlucky not to come away with three points.

“The character of the boys when the goal went in was unbelievable.

“A lot of teams would have been done, but we knew we had time to go up the other end and find the back of the net.”

Wales have another World Cup qualifying double-header in the summer, at home to Liechtenstein on June 6 and away to group favourites Belgium three days later.

