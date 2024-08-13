Jordan James will love the Rennes anthem as it’s the same as Wales

Wales midfielder Jordan James has joined Brittany club Rennes in France.

James, 20, left Birmingham City to join the club in Ligue 1 in a deal worth around £4m. It’s the club where James’ international colleague Joe Rodon had a loan spell when at Tottenham.

It’s a great move for the rising young star who is is sure to love it at the club – one of the reasons being that every time he steps out at the French club’s home ground, Roazhon Park, he will hear a very familiar tune.

Rennes is the capital of Brittany in north west France and the Ligue 1 club’s anthem, which is also the national anthem of Brittany, is played at every home match.

The anthem – Bro Gozh ma Zadoù – has the same tune as the Welsh national anthem, Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau.

Breton is the Celtic language of Brittany, and in Breton the anthem’s title is the same as the Welsh version – Old Land of My Fathers.

The Breton lyrics were the creation of François Jaffrennou in 1897, and the music was courtesy of James James, from Pontypridd – the composer of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau.

Can’t wait to get started! Thank you for the warm welcome, @staderennais! See you at Roazhon park, Sunday 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/1FM6gFuT1e — Jordan James (@JordanJaj66) August 12, 2024

The Breton national anthem is also often played during major sporting events in the French region – including at all Rennes home games.

It’s thought that the tune was chosen as the Breton national anthem to celebrate the friendship between the Welsh and Bretons at a Congress of the Union Régionaliste Bretonne held in Lesneven in 1903.

Rennes, who are managed by Julien Stephan, finished 10th in the French league last year.

James said: “I’m delighted to be joining Rennes, an ambitious and special club. It’s the perfect opportunity for me, and I’m very excited.

“I can’t wait to play with my new teammates, and experience France football and Ligue 1. I’m ready.”

We reckon that Jordan James will feel right at home!

The links between Wales and Brittany

Welsh and Breton are Brythonic languages and so are also linguistically similar.

There are many Welsh towns twinned with towns in Brittany:

Carmarthen with Lesneven.

Aberystwyth with Saint-Brieuc.

Towyn and Kinmel Bay with Guidel.

Dolgellau with Guérande.

Caernarfon with Landerneau.

Harlech with Riec-sur-Belon.

Pontardawe with Locminé.

Fishguard with Loctudy.

Newport, Pembrokeshire with& Plouguin, Finistère.

Crickhowell with Scaër.

Llanidloes with Derval.

Mumbles with Hennebont.

Rhuthun with Briec de l’Odet

St. Asaph with Begard.

Llanfairfechan with Pleumeulec.

Brecon with Gouesnou.

Cardiff with Nantes. (Nantes was historically part of Brittany, but is now the capital of the Pays de la Loire région of northwestern France).

Wales and Brittany also form part of six Celtic nations, alongside Ireland, Scotland, the Isle of Man and Cornwall.

And for good measure, the Cornish anthem, Bro Goth Agan Tasow, is also sung to the same tune as Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau.

