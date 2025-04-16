Josh Adams happy to continue career with Cardiff

Wales wing Josh Adams has signed a new two-year contract with Cardiff.

The Welsh Rugby Union took control of Cardiff earlier this month after they had been placed in temporary administration and Adams, out of contract in the summer, has opted to stay with the club.

Cardiff said: “Josh Adams has penned a new contract to remain at Cardiff Arms Park.

“The Wales star was due to come out of contract in the summer but has pledged his future to Blue and Black.

“Adams follows the likes of fellow internationals Ben Thomas, Mason Grady and Cam Winnett in agreeing new terms at the club.”

Worcester

Adams, 29, joined Cardiff from Worcester in 2019 and has scored 31 tries in 49 appearances for the Blue and Blacks.

The former Llanelli and Scarlets back said: “I have a young family and we are all very settled here in Wales, and are enjoying being at home.

“In terms of the club we have made some good improvements from last season and you can see us getting better and developing.

“I really enjoy the environment here and I’m very happy at the club. The Arms Park is the best ground in Wales and especially so when it is sold out. You simply cannot beat it.”

Adams, a member of the British and Irish Lions squad during their 2021 tour of South Africa, has made 61 appearances for Wales since making his debut against Scotland in 2018.

