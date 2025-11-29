Josh MacLeod leads from the front as Scarlets clinch first win

Captain Josh MacLeod and Macs Page both scored tries as Scarlets secured their first win of the season by beating Durban Sharks 23-0 in Llanelli.

MacLeod went over in the first half and centre Page in the second, while stand-off Sam Costelow was in fine form with the boot, landing two conversions and three penalties.

Scarlets remain bottom of the table, but finally got their season up and running following four straight defeats.

The Welsh side led 13-0 at half-time through MacLeod’s converted try – the flanker was driven over from close range following a line-out – and two penalties from Costelow.

Centre Macs Page followed up to go over for Scarlets’ second try soon after the interval after Tommy Lewis had gathered a kick ahead, and Costelow’s brilliant touchline conversion extended his side’s lead to 20-0.

Costelow landed his third penalty in the 67th minute before Scarlets’ replacement second row Harvey Cuckson was sent to the sin-bin, but the Warriors could not make their extra man count in the final nine minutes and slipped to their second defeat of the season.