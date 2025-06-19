Josh Macleod wary of Japan as Wales look to end losing run

Scarlets skipper Josh Macleod has acknowledged the challenge posed by an Eddie Jones team as Wales seek to end their winless run in Japan.

Wales have suffered 17 straight Test defeats – a record for a tier one nation – since claiming their last victory against Georgia at the 2023 World Cup.

Former Australia and England boss Jones, now in charge of Japan for the second time, hopes to extend that miserable sequence during Wales’ two-Test series in the Far East next month.

‘Attributes’

“I’m not too familiar with him myself but I have heard on the grapevine that he’s got certain attributes,” said back-rower Macleod.

“I think we’ll find those out on the pitch.

“No Test game is easy, but as a group we haven’t shied away from it (losing run).

“We’ve touched on the fact that we are looking to end that, we’ve got a job to do in the conditions.

“We’ve got to pull together and stay tight as a group, look to produce on the pitch and get that win.”

Macleod has returned to the Wales camp to provide competition for Taulupe Faletau, Aaron Wainwright and others after being dogged by injury.

The 28-year-old was denied a Six Nations debut against Scotland in 2021 after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon in training, shortly after his inclusion in the starting team was announced to the squad.

Macleod had to wait until the 2022 autumn clash against Georgia to win that first senior cap.

Shoulder injury

But Macleod missed the 2023 World Cup in France with a shoulder injury after being part of Wales’ pre-tournament training squad.

“I’ve had a decent bit of bad luck over the years,” said the twice-capped Macleod.

“This year one of my focuses has been to stay fit and do all I can off the pitch to hit that target. So far, so good.

“I’ve just kept my head down with the club, trying to perform for the Scarlets. It’s great to be back.”

Macleod’s recall is reward for an impressive season at club level, with his leadership vital in Scarlets being the only Welsh side to make the knockout stages of the United Rugby Championship.

He said: “It was tough at the start not being involved at the Scarlets (through injury), but having played almost every game this year I feel my voice has been heard.

“Obviously we can’t shy away from past performances and past results here.

“But I guess not having been involved for a fair while…(I bring) a fresh outlook, a bit of leadership and a calm head.”

