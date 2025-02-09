Josh Tymon earns Swansea victory as Bristol City’s play-off hopes take a hit

Josh Tymon’s second-half strike was enough to give Swansea a 1-0 Championship victory over Bristol City in a full-blooded Anglo-Welsh battle at Ashton Gate.

The winner came after 55 minutes when Robins goalkeeper Max O’Leary dived to save a Goncalo Franco shot but could only parry the ball into the path of Tymon, who fired the rebound into an unguarded net.

The hosts were denied by two superb first-half saves from Lawrence Vigouroux as their attempt to enter the play-off places was also thwarted by some poor finishing and committed Swansea defending.

With Joe Williams and Ross McCrory suspended, Bristol City boss Liam Manning made three changes to the 1-1 draw at Oxford. In came Max Bird and Haydon Roberts, as well as Anis Mehmeti for George Earthy.

Debut

Swansea gave a debut to deadline day signing Lewis O’Brien in midfield as one of four changes, which saw Kyle Naughton, Eom Ji-Sung and Zan Vipotnik also brought in.

Bristol City had the better of an open first half, forcing two moments of brilliance from Vigouroux. On eight minutes, the tall goalkeeper dived to his right to palm over Jason Knight’s firm header from a Bird corner.

The 22nd minute saw Vigouroux make an equally fine stop, this time diving low to his left to fingertip Luke McNally’s volley around a post.

Ten minutes later Swansea created their first opening, but Ronald could only shoot tamely at O’Leary from Naughton’s through ball.

Rob Dickie powered a header over from a Knight cross as the hosts continued to threaten. But another precise Naughton pass just before the break saw Vipotnik miscue his attempt to lift the ball over O’Leary, putting a weak effort straight into the goalkeeper’s arms.

Liam Cullen sent a 20-yard free-kick over the bar as Swansea squandered the last chance of an energetic 45 minutes in which both sides lacked a cutting edge.

Reward

Tymon’s goal rewarded Swansea’s best spell of the game at the start of the second half. Manning responded by sending on striker Sinclair Armstrong and midfielder Earthy for Nahki Wells and Mehmeti.

The powerful Armstrong made an instant impact and forced a corner from which Dickie headed over.

But Swansea should have gone two up after 68 minutes when the impressive O’Brien fed an unmarked Eom inside the box and he shot straight at O’Leary from 12 yards.

The Robins went straight back on the attack only for Armstrong to clear the crossbar. Then Manning’s decision to send on an extra striker almost paid off with 14 minutes remaining when Sam Bell’s low drive came back off a post.

Swansea had to defend for their lives in the closing stages, O’Brien making a brilliant block from Bird’s shot, while another Bird effort was deflected for a corner as the visitors held out.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

