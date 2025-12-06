Josh Tymon inspires Swansea victory over Oxford

Josh Tymon delivered an inch-perfect cross for Swansea’s opener in a 2-0 Championship win over Oxford and then fired home a worldie to seal a vital three points at the Swansea.Com Stadium.

The win earned new Swansea boss Vitor Matos his first win in his third game in charge and saw his side leapfrog their opponents in the table.

Tymon’s inch-perfect free-kick to the far post in the 41st minute allowed Marco Stamenic to head home his first goal of the season and then the home left-back went one better.

After Oxford had conceded yet another free-kick in the third minute of added time at the end of the opening half, the ball was swung into the box from the right.

Oxford cleared to the edge of the ‘D’ but the lurking Tymon volleyed the ball with his left foot and watched as it flew into the top-right corner in unstoppable fashion.

That gave the home side a two-goal cushion to take into the second half as they ended a run of five-successive defeats that had seen they drop into the bottom three.

Oxford manager Gary Rowett had asked his players not to allow Swansea to dominate the ball and within the first couple of minutes, they had pumped four crosses into the home area.

Nothing came of them and Swansea soon settled and began to dominate proceedings.

By half-time they had enjoyed 60 per cent possession and benefitted from nine free-kicks.

That meant they were on the front foot throughout and apart from a couple of corners and long throws from Will Vaulks, there was little threat from Oxford, who came into the game on the back of a morale-boosting win over Ipswich.

Confusion

Swansea started the second half with two corners before another trademark long throw from Vaux caused enough confusion in the home defence for goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux to be called into action and make a low save.

Rowett made four substitutions – just after the hour mark – to try to inject some drive into his side and four minutes later, Will Lankshear should have scored at the far post as he got to a Brian de Keersmaecker cross first, but sent his header wide.

That was the only real moment of worry for Swansea, although De Keersmaecker did force Vigouroux into a save with a rasping shot from 30 yards at the death.

That ensured he kept a first clean sheet since October 18 at Southampton, 10 games ago.

The win allowed Swansea to move up to 20th and sent Oxford down to 21st as they swapped places in the table, while the relegation rivals meet again December 29 at the Kassam Stadium.