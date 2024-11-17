Karl Darlow proud of how Wales dealt with hostile Turkish atmosphere

Phil Blanche, PA, Kayseri



Karl Darlow dodged lighters thrown towards him and “white noise” at the ear-splitting Kadir Has Stadium to help Wales secure a battling Nations League draw in Turkey.

Wales spent large periods of the clash under the cosh, but Darlow’s steady handling and shot-saving ability ensured the tie finished 0-0.

Turkey did have the chance to seal matters – and promotion to League A into the bargain – from the penalty spot in the 89th-minute, but Kerem Akturkoglu’s effort struck the outside of the post and went wide.

Volatile

“As soon as we walked out you could hear the whistle and the boos,” Leeds goalkeeper Darlow said of the volatile atmosphere generated by Turkey supporters.

“Lighters were being thrown into the six-yard box and to come out with a 0-0 and a point from that game is something we can all be proud of.

“Now and again you get one (atmosphere) like that. But I’ve never experienced the sheer whistling and noise like that.

“The sheer noise that was coming out. It was turning into white noise by the end because it was the whole game.”

Skipper Ben Davies and Joe Rodon were magnificent at the heart of the Wales defence to keep Euro 2024 quarter-finalists Turkey at bay.

Rodon played with a headband from the 42nd minute after colliding with his own teammate Mark Harris and sustaining a couple of nasty cuts above his eyes.

Communication

Asked if he was able to communicate properly with his defenders, Darlow said: “Not really. I shouted as loud as I could when I was coming for a ball or coming for a cross.

“There was one incident when I ended up punching it off Joe’s head because he simply couldn’t hear me.

“But we managed to communicate (enough) and defend solidly, and the effort from front to back was incredible.

“We knew what what to expect, we knew it was going to be hostile. They were going to press and run hard and they did all of that.

“We had to show real guts and determination to come away with a 0-0 and a clean sheet.”

Historical

Darlow became Wales’ oldest debutant since the Second World War by lining up against Montenegro in September, and turned 34 last month.

This was his third cap, with boss Craig Bellamy choosing to rotate Darlow and Danny Ward during this Nations League campaign.

It was his second clean sheet and his impressive performances have led to Northampton-born Darlow, grandson of 1958 Wales World Cup squad member Ken Leek, being quickly embraced by Wales supporters.

“I’ve come in late and I know they wanted me here,” said Darlow.

“But you don’t know until you get here whether they’re going to have the faith in you.

“Thankfully he has and hopefully I’ve repaid him so far. Nights like this are why you do it, it was fantastic.

“You’re testing yourself to see if you can deal with the game in such a hostile atmosphere and I’m pleased what what I’ve done.

“We’ll look to get another positive result (on Tuesday), finish this group off as best we can and see what Turkey do in their last game.”

To win the group, Wales must beat Iceland in Cardiff and hope Turkey lose in Montenegro.

Failing that and unless they lose to Iceland, Wales will face a Nations League promotion play-off in March.

