Kazakhstan v Wales broadcast live on BBC One across the UK

Wales’ football team are back in action next week and BBC Cymru Wales will have live coverage on TV and radio as well as all the reaction and analysis as Craig Bellamy’s squad travel to Kazakhstan.

Fans across the UK can tune-in to watch Wales’ FIFA World Cup qualifying match in Astana on Thursday, 4 September at 14.45 on BBC One and iPlayer.

Catrin Heledd will be joined by Ashley Williams and Joe Ledley with Simon Davies and Nia Jones commentating as Wales look to strengthen their position in the qualifying group.

There will also be full coverage on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru from 14.30. Join Heledd Anna on BBC Radio Cymru with Dylan Griffiths commentating with former Wales internationals Iwan Roberts and Kath Morgan.

Ian Hunt will present on BBC Radio Wales with Mark Poyser on commentary. He’s joined by former Wales internationals Danny Gabbidon and Helen Ward.

Exclusive insights

As well as being able to follow every minute of the game live there will be exclusive insights and interviews in the run-up and post-match for fans on the BBC Sport website and app.

And on the eve of the match (Wednesday, 3 September), join Carl Roberts and guests on BBC iPlayer and BBC One Wales at 22.40 as Feast of Football goes inside the Wales camp.

Coverage continues, with full, live coverage of Wales’ friendly against Canada on Tuesday, 9 September at the Swansea.com stadium on BBC One Wales and BBC iPlayer from 19.30 and BBC Radio Cymru and Radio Wales from 19.00.

