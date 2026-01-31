Keelan Giles’ late try sees Ospreys come back to beat Dragons

Keelan Giles scored a last-gasp try as Ospreys fought back to beat Welsh rivals Dragons 19-13 in a dramatic finish.

Dragons were forced into an early change when prop Robert Hunt was injured in a tackle and had to be taken off on a stretcher, with Cebo Dlamini coming on in the 12th minute. The visitors then moved ahead when Tinus de Beer dived over after the ball was worked out to the right.

Ospreys hauled themselves back on level terms in the 32nd minute when scrum-half Reuben Morgan-Williams darted through a gap to touch down under the posts. Dragons winger Rio Dyer was then just forced out of play by a great recovery tackle from Giles before he could ground the ball in the corner as the sides went into the break locked at 7-7.

Angus O’Brien missed a long-range penalty early in the second half, before then sending another chance over from around 35 metres out in the 54th minute to edge Dragons back in front.

Another penalty from O’Brien on the right gave Dragons more breathing space at 13-7 as the hour mark approached. Dlamini was then given a yellow card in the 73rd minute after making contact with the head in a high tackle on Harri Houston.

It proved a key moment as Ospreys regrouped and replacement prop Lewis Lloyd went over following a lineout drive to cut the deficit to a point. Just when it seemed time was running out for a grandstand finish, Giles delivered it in the final minute when he burst through on the left to secure a dramatic comeback.