Keven Schlotterbeck own goal hands Wrexham last-gasp win over Southampton

Simon Peach, Press Association Chief Football Writer

Wrexham secured a smash-and-grab 2-1 victory against wasteful Southampton courtesy of Keven Schlotterbeck’s late own goal.

Phil Parkinson’s men headed into Saturday’s clash reeling from a 6-0 hammering at West Ham and desperate to kickstart their campaign with a first home Championship win of the campaign.

Kieffer Moore headed Wrexham into the lead during an opening period the visitors dominated and James Ward-Prowse’s first goal since his return to saw Southampton level shortly after the break.

Saints pushed after Daniel Peretz prevented Moore scoring an outrageous strike from the halfway line, but the Welsh side edged a late win as Schlotterbeck turned in Jacques Ekomie’s cross.

“You only win when you’re spying,” bellowed triumphant Wrexham fans just days before Southampton boss Tonda Eckert faces a Football Association hearing over the ‘Spygate’ scandal.

Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac made a light-hearted social media jibe about the saga in the lead-up a game their side started on the backfoot.

Finn Azaz all too easily forced an early save and the hosts found in-form Southampton striker Cyle Larin a handful.

The Canada international attempted an audacious attempt from just inside the hosts’ half and lifted another effort over, having failed to convert a variety of crosses sent his way.

Wrexham were being outplayed, yet Southampton’s inability to take their chances allowed Parkinson’s side to land the first blow.

Callum O’Hare forced a great save from Peretz and Southampton were found wanting from the resulting corner. Ben Whiteman sent over the 35th-minute set-piece and towering Moore powered home a header.

Saints were unable to eke out an equaliser before the break, but levelled five minutes into the second half.

A driven James Bree cross deflected into the path of Ward-Prowse, who followed a blocked initial attempt with a thumping follow-up effort.

That hard work was so nearly undone in the 55th minute when Moore went agonisingly close to scoring the goal of his life.

Picking up an aimless Saints pass, the striker quickly took aim from just inside Southampton’s half and saw his shot tipped over by backpedalling Peretz.

Wrexham were furious to see a goal-kick awarded and their mood would have darkened had Anthony Patterson not stopped Ward-Prowse whipping in a free-kick.

Ryan Manning volleyed over as Southampton pushed to take the lead, but Wrexham were keeping the visitors at arm’s length.

Parkinson’s men kept fighting and their endeavour was rewarded in the 89th minute.

Ekomie made space to send in a low cross from the left that Schlotterbeck turned into his own goal under pressure from O’Hare.

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