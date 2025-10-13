Kevin De Bruyne double sinks Wales as Belgium take control of World Cup group

Phil Blanche, PA

Wales’ hopes of automatic World Cup qualification were dealt a blow as Kevin De Bruyne converted two penalties in Belgium’s 4-2 win in Cardiff.

On a crazy night, when second-half Wales substitute Brennan Johnson had to shoo a rat off the pitch, Belgium recovered from an early deficit to take control of Group J.

Joe Rodon gave Wales the perfect start after seven minutes as the Leeds defender rose unchecked to score for the second successive qualifier at Cardiff City Stadium.

But Belgium were ahead midway through the first half as De Bruyne punished Ethan Ampadu’s handball and Thomas Meunier swept home from a devastating counter-attack.

De Bruyne dispatched a second penalty after 76 minutes following another – and more obvious – handball offence before substitute Nathan Broadhead gave Wales hope.

But Leandro Trossard instantly restored the two-goal cushion to seal matters.

Wales now trail Belgium by four points and are seemingly locked in a battle with North Macedonia – who were held 1-1 at home by Kazakhstan – for second spot. The play-offs in March surely await Craig Bellamy’s side.

This was the latest instalment of a familiar fixture with the two nations meeting for the 11th time since 2012.

Wales had recorded famous victories in Euro 2016 qualifying and in the quarter-final of the tournament itself.

But Belgium had not tasted defeat in the last five meetings, and De Bruyne’s late winner saw them shade a seven-goal thriller in Brussels four months ago.

Johnson and Kieffer Moore were eye-catching omissions as Mark Harris and Sorba Thomas returned to the front line following their 3-0 Wembley defeat to England.

Skipper Ben Davies lined up at left-back to win his 100th cap and become the fourth Welshman to reach three figures after Gareth Bale, Chris Gunter and Wayne Hennessey.

Wales started at a furious pace and Maxim De Cuyper had just avoided the ignominy of putting through his own net when the hosts scored from their third corner in the opening seven minutes.

Rodon was left free from Thomas’ kick and headed past Thibaut Courtois with the minimum of fuss.

Harry Wilson was booked to rule him out of next month’s trip to Liechtenstein, and there was further pain for Wales when Charles De Ketelaere’s 17th-minute shot struck Ampadu on the arm.

German referee Daniel Siebert was sent to the pitchside monitor by VAR and the fact Ampadu’s arm was close to his body was not enough of a mitigating factor.

Bellamy’s protest against the decision saw him receive a second yellow card in the campaign, meaning he will spend the Liechtenstein game in the stands.

De Bruyne sent Karl Darlow the wrong way from spot and Belgium were ahead six minutes later after Jeremy Doku played the ball back into Meunier’s path, his first-time finish beat Darlow high at his near post.

Wales were shell-shocked and Belgium, utilising Doku’s electric pace on the break, had several chances to extend their lead.

Arthur Theate stabbed wide, Rodon blocked Trossard’s goalbound effort, De Bruyne and De Cuyper blazed over and Wilson almost sliced into his own net.

Courtois was called upon to push out Jordan James’ volley close to half-time, but Wales escaped as Doku cut inside to whistle a shot over Darlow’s crossbar.

Wales sent on Johnson for a rescue act but his first job was to escort the wandering rat off the pitch.

De Bruyne converted again with comfort after James needlessly handled.

Broadhead gave Wales hope with a crisp finish, but Trossard rounded off the scoring.