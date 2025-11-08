Key talking points as Wales take on Argentina in Cardiff

Wales begin the Steve Tandy era with an Autumn Nations Series opener against Argentina in Cardiff on Sunday. Here, we look at the main talking points surrounding the Principality Stadium clash.

After ending a horrid run of 18 straight defeats in their last summer Test in Japan, Wales usher in a new era with Tandy the first Welshman to coach the men’s national team since Gareth Jenkins left office in 2007.

Tandy was a no-nonsense flanker during his playing days and the former Scotland defence coach has made a positive impression in his first few weeks in charge. The 45-year-old has brought a fresh outlook to how Wales operate in camp and hopes to translate that to the pitch by reawakening a once-proud rugby nation.

However, two-and-a-half years on from Wales players stepping back from taking strike action before a Six Nations fixture against England, the domestic game is in turmoil again as the Welsh Rugby Union has proposed plans to cut one of the nation’s four regions.

Players have spoken about focusing on the rugby amid jobs being threatened, but what impact off-pitch issues has on performance remains to be seen.

One bright light amid the gloom has been the return of Louis Rees-Zammit. The electric try-scoring Bristol winger is back after an 18-month spell in the NFL at the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars and determined to grab the headlines again.

Rees-Zammit starts on the bench against Argentina after injury, but expect the biggest cheer of the day when the 24-year-old enters the pitch to win his 33rd Wales cap.

Saracens prop Rhys Carre makes his first Wales appearance since 2023 in a dramatic plot twist. Carre fell out of favour under previous Wales boss Warren Gatland and was then thought to be ineligible under the WRU’s selection policy as he was five caps short of the required number of 25 for those playing for clubs outside Wales.

But with a loophole in the rules discovered, Carre returns to add know-how against one of the most feared scrummaging units in world rugby.

Argentina arrive in Cardiff as big favourites to inflict a 10th consecutive home defeat on Wales. Los Pumas are the sixth best team on the planet according to the world rankings – six places higher than Wales – and fresh from some outstanding results in the Rugby Championship.

The South Americans recorded historic victories over Australia and New Zealand and Felipe Contepomi’s battle-hardened matchday squad have 944 caps between them – over 400 more than Wales.