Kieffer Moore is like a Battle of Troy movie figure – Craig Bellamy

Moore has spearheaded Wrexham’s climb up the Championship with nine goals and has double figures for the season after scoring Wales’ winner in their World Cup qualifier in Kazakhstan.

Craig Bellamy has backed Kieffer Moore to prolong his Wales career until Euro 2028 after comparing the Wrexham striker to a “Battle of Troy” movie figure.

The 33-year-old said after his recent hat-trick against Championship leaders Coventry that he manages to stay in peak condition by doing a lot of gym work in his spare time and “getting as much sleep as possible”.

“He’s someone who really looks after himself and is so impressive when you look at him,” Wales manager Bellamy said of the 6ft 5in Moore.

“You see the Battle of Troy and movies like that, they send people like him in.

“They don’t send people like me. If he was coming at me I’m not sure I’m holding my line.

“Kieffer was someone I’d watched but I was shocked how big, lean and ripped he is – and he’s really mobile for a player of his size.

“When a player looks after themselves that well, I see him being able to play for a few more years.

“If he keeps looking after himself the way he does physically. I definitely see that (Euro 2008) as a possibility.”

Wales complete their World Cup qualifying group away to Liechtenstein on Saturday and at home to North Macedonia in Cardiff three days later.

Bellamy’s side need to win both games to finish runners-up to Belgium and give themselves a more favourable draw in the play-offs next March.

Fulham forward Harry Wilson is suspended for the Liechtenstein trip and Wales may be without skipper Ben Davies.

The Tottenham defender has not played since Wales’ defeat to Belgium on October 13 and Spurs boss Thomas Frank said last month that the 32-year-old would miss “weeks” with a hamstring injury.

Bellamy said: “We’re still monitoring Ben. We’re fully aware of what’s going on with him.

“I know he hasn’t played during this period for Spurs but he didn’t play in the periods before much.

“Our games have come quite quick. If it had been a longer period I would definitely have been more concerned, but within three or four weeks he’s able to maintain his fitness.

“I don’t see that being too big a problem. Our physios speak on a regular basis and I speak to Ben quite a lot, so fingers crossed we’re able to get to something.”