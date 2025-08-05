Kieffer Moore joins Wrexham from Blades

Wales striker Kieffer Moore has joined Wrexham from Sheffield United for an undisclosed fee.

Moore, 32, has signed a three-year deal to become Championship outfit Wrexham’s eighth summer signing ahead of the Red Dragons playing in the second tier of English football for the first time since 1982.

He moves back to Wales after spending last season in Yorkshire, with the Blades saying they have made a profit on the fee understood to be worth up to £5m they paid to AFC Bournemouth in July 2024.

Cardiff City

Moore moved to Bournemouth after spending two seasons with Cardiff City, notching 25 goals in 64 games for the Bluebirds.

The 32-year-old scored six times for Sheffield United last season, including one in the play-off semi-final victory over Bristol City.

Having started his career with Conference South club Truro City, Moore has been capped 49 times for Wales, scoring 14 goals.

Following the switch to north Wales, he said: “I want to be that experienced leader and bring a lot to the team.

“My work ethic is one of my strongest assets and I want to be someone that can help drive the team forward.”

