Kieffer Moore withdraws from Wales squad with calf injury

Kieffer Moore has withdrawn from the Wales squad for remaining Nations League games against Turkey and Iceland.

The Sheffield United striker suffered a calf muscle injury during the Blades’ recent Championship victory over Bristol City, and missed Sunday’s clash against Sheffield Wednesday.

Moore is among three players to pull out of manager Craig Bellamy’s squad for the Turkey fixture in Kayseri on Saturday, and Iceland’s visit to Cardiff three days later.

Wes Burns

Ipswich winger Wes Burns has also withdrawn, along with Blackburn defender Owen Beck, who has been troubled by a back problem.

Ipswich said that Burns would remain with them during the international break while he “manages a knock”.

Bellamy has called up Coventry defender Jay Dasilva, Reading’s Charlie Savage and Birmingham’s Luke Harris.

Wales are currently second in their group behind leaders Turkey after winning two games and drawing two since Bellamy took charge.

