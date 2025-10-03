Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Kieran Hardy brace in vain for Ospreys

03 Oct 2025 2 minute read
Ospreys rugby.jpg by Chris Jobling from Swansea, UK, Wales is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

Ospreys let slip a half-time lead for the second week running in South Africa as the Stormers hit back to seal a 26-10 victory in Cape Town and make it back-to-back wins.

Ospreys led 10-8 at the break thanks to two tries from scrum-half Kieran Hardy, which sandwiched Stormers number eight Evan Roos’ touch down, while fly-half Jurie Matthee landed a first-half penalty for the hosts.

Mathee kicked Stormers into a 14-10 lead early in the second period by landing two more penalties before the tide turned in his side’s favour.

Centre Wandisile Simelane finished off a brilliant move for a converted score before flanker Paul de Villiers went over after breaking away from a line-out to put the South Africans 26-10 in front with nine minutes to go.

Ospreys, who lost their opening game last week 53-40 to Bulls in Pretoria having led 26-19 at the break, had made an impressive start to the match, but were ultimately worn down by the Stormers’ scrummaging power.

Stormers, who opened their campaign last week with a 35-0 home win against Leinster, went in search of a bonus-point try in the closing stages, but grim Ospreys defending kept them out.

