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Kion Etete scores on debut as Newport salvage draw against 10-man York

17 Oct 2026 2 minute read
Newport County v York City, SkyBet League Two – Joe Grey of York City is challenged by Yahya Bamba of Newport County. Credit: Chris Fairweather, Huw Evans Agency.

Press Association Sport Staff

Substitute Kion Etete made an instant impact for Newport as he scored a debut goal with his first touch to earn a 1-1 draw with 10-man York City at Rodney Parade.

York came into the match full of confidence and they looked set for another comfortable afternoon as they strolled into a fourth-minute lead with their first attack.

Ollie Pearce latched on to Alex Hunt’s defence-splitting ball and stroked his shot expertly past Jordan Wright in the Exiles goal.

Ollie Banks could have made it 2-0 as the visitors dominated the early exchanges, but the straight red card shown to Jovan Malcolm in the 24th minute eventually proved decisive.

Newport County v York City, SkyBet League Two – Shaquille Gwengwe of Newport County collides with keeper Alfie McNally of York City. Credit: Chris Fairweather, Huw Evans Agency.

York continued to create chances, but Shaquille Gwengwe headed against the bar for the hosts just before the break and substitute Etete headed in the equaliser from Tanatswa Nyakuhwa’s cross in the 54th minute.

County could have won it as Etete, Harrison Biggins and Kyle Cameron all went close late on, but both sides had to settle for a point.

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