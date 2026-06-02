Koumas rescues Wales with late equaliser against Ghana

Nation.Cymru staff

Lewis Koumas scored his first Wales goal in the third minute of stoppage time as Craig Bellamy’s side rescued a 1-1 draw against Ghana in Cardiff.

The Liverpool forward headed home from a Neco Williams cross after substitute Caleb Yirenkyi had given the World Cup-bound visitors a second-half lead.

Yirenkyi broke the deadlock on 66 minutes, reacting quickest after the ball rebounded off the post to convert from close range.

His goal sparked jubilant celebrations among the large contingent of Ghana supporters at one end of the stadium.

Wales had created the better chances before falling behind and were twice denied by the woodwork through Daniel James.

Bellamy had spoken before the game about Wales’ poor record in June internationals, with the Dragons having won only two of their previous 11 matches in the month.

James came closest to ending that run earlier in the contest, striking the post twice as Wales searched for an opener.

The visitors, who are preparing for this summer’s World Cup, gradually grew into the game and made their pressure count midway through the second half.

After the ball struck the upright, Yirenkyi was in the right place to turn home the rebound and put Ghana on course for victory.

Bellamy responded with changes, including the introduction of Koumas just after the hour mark.

The 20-year-old forward made the decisive impact in added time.

Williams delivered a cross into the box and Koumas rose to head beyond the goalkeeper and earn Wales a share of the spoils.

The goal was the first of Koumas’ senior international career and ensured Wales avoided defeat in the first of two June friendlies.

Bellamy’s side continue their preparations for this autumn’s Nations League A campaign, which will see them face Portugal, Denmark and Norway.

Wales return to action on Friday when they take on Romania, while Ghana continue their build-up to a World Cup campaign that includes group-stage matches against Panama, England and Croatia.