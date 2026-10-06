Krystian Bielik handed two-match ban and fined £10,000

Press Association Sport Staff

Cardiff defender Krystian Bielik has been banned for two matches and fined £10,000 following an altercation with a Portsmouth fan during his side’s 2-0 defeat at Fratton Park last month.

Poland centre-half Bielik was alleged to have grappled with a teenage boy as he went to retrieve the ball from the crowd in the second half.

Hampshire Police launched an investigation after the match but took no further action after concluding their enquiries.

The Football Association said: “Krystian Bielik has been suspended for two matches and fined £10,000 for misconduct during Cardiff City’s EFL Championship match against Portsmouth on Saturday 5 September.

“It was alleged that the player acted in an improper manner around the 71st minute of the fixture.

“Krystian Bielik subsequently admitted the charge. An independent regulatory commission imposed these sanctions following a hearing and the written reasons for its decisions will be published in due course.”

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