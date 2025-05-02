Kyle Naughton to end decade-long spell at Swansea

Kyle Naughton will leave Swansea this summer after spending over a decade at the Welsh club.

Naughton began his career at hometown club Sheffield United and joined Swansea from Tottenham in a £5million deal in January 2015.

The 36-year-old defender has since made 329 appearances for Swansea.

Longevity

“Kyle will bring down the curtain on over a decade with the club when we face Oxford United this weekend,” the Sky Bet Championship club said on their official website.

“He will make a 300th league appearance in Swansea colours if called upon.

“The calibre of clubs he has represented, and the longevity of a career spent at such high levels of the game, is a testimony to his enduring quality on and off the pitch.”

Naughton’s departure was confirmed after Swansea’s veteran Wales midfielder Joe Allen announced his retirement from football after the Oxford game.

