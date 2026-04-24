Last-gasp Dragons halt away day blues with win over Zebre

Dragons wing David Richards’ last-gasp try clinched his side an 19-18 win against Zebre in Italy for their first away success in the United Rugby Championship in four years.

Dragons trailed 18-14 in the final minute before Richards dived over to snatch his side a rare win on the road and lift them up to 14th in the table above Welsh rivals Scarlets.

It also gives them a huge boost before their Challenge Cup semi-final in Montpelier next month.

Wing Jared Rosser’s try gave Dragons a 7-3 half-time lead, but they fell behind early in the second period when Zebre hooker Tommaso Di Bartolomeo touched down.

Dragons retook the lead through second row Ben Carter’s 67th-minute try before Zebre responded again to go 18-14 ahead when Samuele Locatelli went over for their second try.

But in the final play of the game Dragons threw the ball wide and Richards raced on to fly-half Tinus de Beer’s superb flicked pass to go over in the corner.