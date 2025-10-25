Last-gasp Dragons seal draw in Welsh derby thriller
Dragons replacement Oli Burrows’ late try sealed his side a 19-19 draw against Ospreys as honours ended even in the United Rugby Championship’s Welsh derby.
Hooker Burrows went over from a rolling maul with three minutes to go and after Dragons fly-half Tinus de Beer missed his touchline conversion and a late penalty attempt, it ended all-square at Rodney Parade.
Dragons fought back after falling 12-0 down in the first half following brilliant tries from Harri Deaves and Phil Cokanasiga, the second converted by Ospreys fly-half Dan Edwards.
A pick and go from Dragons’ David Richards set up Rhodri Williams for their first score, converted by De Beer, but Ospreys extended their lead to 19-7 after Huw Owen-Sutton’s superb break set up a converted touch down for Iestyn Hopkins.
Dragons cut the deficit through Brodie Coghlan’s try after their pack had powered to within striking distance and, trailing 19-12 in the closing stages, another bull-dozing forward move allowed Burrows to barge over to level the scores.
De Beer pulled his conversion attempt off target and after Ospreys’ Daniel Kasende was shown a yellow card for diving into a ruck, the South African’s penalty kick flew agonisingly wide.
