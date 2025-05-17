Last-gasp try sees Ospreys beaten by Lions

There was last-gasp heartbreak for Ospreys as they ended their United Rugby Championship campaign with a 29-28 defeat to the Lions.

Sam Parry thought he had won the game for the Welsh side with a 77th-minute try but the Lions nicked it at the death when Lubabalo Dobela went over.

Both teams were already out of contention for the play-off spots but that did not prevent a full-blooded encounter in Johannesburg.

Edwil van der Merwe scored the opening try on his final outing for the Lions in the ninth minute but that was immediately cancelled out by Will Griffiths.

Jaco Visagie restored the home side’s lead on the half-hour mark, and they led 12-7 at half-time.

James Ratti was the next to cross the line for Ospreys only for the lead again to change hands moments later, Visagie going over for his second.

The tit-for-tat continued with Jack Walsh scoring for Ospreys and Henco van Wyk responding.

The contest appeared over when Walsh’s converted try made it 28-24 but the Lions won a penalty and a strong maul from the resulting lineout proved too much for Ospreys.

