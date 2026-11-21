Phil Blanche, Press Association

Lauren Price targeted the “biggest fights” after achieving her career goal in professional boxing by becoming undisputed world champion.

Price powered to a unanimous points victory over Michaela Kotaskova on Friday night to complete a clean sweep of welterweight belts.

The 32-year-old Welsh fighter had already held IBA, WBA and WBC titles, as well as the IBO and Ring Magazine belts, before being handed a huge incentive just 48 hours ahead of stepping into the ring at Cardiff’s Utilita Arena.

Mikaela Mayer’s decision to relinquish the WBO belt ahead of her rematch with Chantelle Cameron allowed Price to fulfil her undisputed dream in just her 11th fight in the paid ranks.

“The goal when I turned pro was to become undisputed, and I’ve done that,” said Price, who won Olympic middleweight gold as an amateur at Tokyo 2020.

“It was a dream come true, but the thing that done it for me was the fans.

“Walking to the ring and hearing the national anthem filled me with so much pride.

“I honestly feel we’re on this journey together and it’s just getting bigger and bigger.

“I’m so excited and it’s about moving on to what’s next.”

Boxer promoter Ben Shalom plans for Price to make another February title defence at the 5,000-capacity Utilita Arena before moving on to a stadium super-fight in May or June.

Shalom says there has already been interest from both Cardiff City Football Club and Cardiff Rugby Club in staging a summer stadium fight at their home.

Price said: “There’s talk potentially of a stadium fight in the summer. That’s what it’s about now, the legacy and the fan base growing.

“It’s massive for Wales. I’m the first one from Wales ever to do undisputed, and it’s a complete honour.

“The belts are lovely, but it’s about creating that legacy and being involved in the biggest fights.”

Kotaskova had lost only one of her 15 previous fights, on points to England’s Chantelle Cameron in April.

But Czech-born Kotaskova, who now resides in Austria, was given a boxing lesson from start to finish as Price won all 10 rounds on the three judges’ scorecards.

Price said: “She was a tough girl, I knew that. I hit her with some shots and, even though she stepped back, she kept coming.

“As the fight went on, it became easier, I felt the body shots were hurting her and I was making her miss.”

Multi-weight world champion Claressa Shields and super-welterweight queen Cameron have been mentioned as potential summer opponents for Price.

They would both represent a step up in class to anyone Price has ever fought.

But Price’s trainer Rob McCracken said: “I feel Lauren’s the best female in the world. I have done for about 18 months and I feel she will only improve.

“It’s just a fascinating thing to be part of, and to see how it’s going to unfold.

“In my lifetime, Joe Calzaghe was the best British professional I’ve ever seen.

“I think Lauren Price is the best female we’ve seen in Britain.”