Phil Blanche, Press Association

Lauren Price became Wales’ first-ever undisputed world boxing champion with a unanimous points victory over Michaela Kotaskova in Cardiff.

Price already held IBA, WBA and WBC world welterweight titles, as well as the IBO and Ring Magazine belts, before being handed a huge incentive just 48 hours ahead of stepping into the ring at the Utilita Arena.

Mikaela Mayer’s decision to relinquish the WBO belt ahead of her rematch with Chantelle Cameron put another bauble up for grabs – and Price was in no mood to let the opportunity pass.

Price won 100-90 on all three judges’ scorecards, which was of no surprise to anyone present.

In a week when Wales glowed in rugby splendour after beating New Zealand for the first time in 73 years, Price wrote another chapter in the nation’s sporting history.

Not even the great Joe Calzaghe – who was unbeaten in his 46-fight career – managed to achieve undisputed status.

These are special nights for Price in her Welsh backyard, the golden girl from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics who filled out this 5,000-capacity Cardiff venue as she had done in April for a hard-fought win over Stephanie Pineiro Aquino.

Price was a clear winner on the scorecards that night but she was left marked and bloodied by a nasty cut inside the mouth that required a post-fight trip to hospital.

Czech-born Kotaskova, now based in the Austrian capital Vienna, had watched that bloody battle unfold and said she had detected weaknesses from Price.

The sound of Price’s walk-on tune – Dafydd Iwan’s Welsh anthem ‘Yma O Hyd’ sung by a choir – told Kotaskova she was entering the dragons’ den.

Price was first to the punch and landed the telling blows as 35-year-old Kotaskova gamely came forward with little success.

Kotaskova was moving in straight lines and unable to apply pressure on Price, who was in total control and producing a flurry of shots at will.

Price had won the first four rounds with ease when a clash of heads left Kotaskova with a nasty cut under her left eye.

The Czech was spilling blood at a remarkable rate and Price was sensing a stoppage as she landed shots at will.

Kotaskova, to her credit, kept coming forward but Price unleashed some ferocious right hands in the seventh and eighth rounds as the champion closed in on boxing history.

Price landed a huge left hook in the ninth as cries of ‘Lauren, Lauren’ went around the arena.

Kotaskova moved forward to take more punishment, showing remarkable resilience.

Price could simply take it all in during the last two minutes, producing some excellent combinations and holding her arms aloft before the bell sounded.

“What an atmosphere to do it in front of,” Price told BBC Wales. “I just feel so lucky to be Welsh.

“Thank you to all these people; if it wasn’t for them, then I wouldn’t be here tonight doing what I love to do. This goes out to you lot; it means the world.”