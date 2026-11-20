Phil Blanche, Press Association

World champion Lauren Price is being lined up for a stadium fight in Cardiff if she keeps on winning.

Unbeaten Price will become Wales’ first-ever undisputed world champion by beating Michaela Kotaskova at Cardiff’s Utilita Arena on Friday after the vacant WBO welterweight title was added to the fight.

The 32-year-old Olympic champion already holds the IBF, WBA and WBC world titles, as well as the IBO and Ring Magazine belts.

At Thursday’s weigh-in at Cardiff City Stadium, Price tipped the scales at 146.60lbs with Czech-born Kotaskova bang on the 147lbs welterweight limit.

Promoter Ben Shalom said the plan is for Price to box at the Utilita Arena again in February before a potential stadium fight in the summer, with Cardiff Arms Park and Cardiff City Stadium both potential venues.

“Lauren Price is a big deal in Wales and everyone wants to get behind her,” Shalom told the Press Association.

“We’ve had fighters like Chris Billam-Smith and Callum Simpson who’ve sold out stadiums, and you have to go on that journey.

“But I’ve never seen the level of sales for someone at this stage of their journey. We know it can explode with Lauren.

“Luckily they’re not short of stadiums in Cardiff… and one day hopefully the Principality Stadium.”

Price said at the weigh-in: “This journey keeps bigger. People think I’m off my head wanting to fight at the Principality.

“But I feel I’ve got a whole nation behind me.”