Lauren Price vows nothing will stop her beating Stephanie Pineiro Aquino in Cardiff

Lauren Price says nothing will derail the defence of her WBC, WBA and IBF welterweight titles against mandatory challenger Stephanie Pineiro Aquino on April 4 at Cardiff’s Utilita Arena.

Price has backed up her Olympic triumph four years ago by becoming unified world champion at 147lbs in just nine fights, including beating highly rated pair Jessica McCaskill and Natasha Jonas.

The Welsh fighter (9-0, 2KOs) is seeking an undisputed title fight against WBO champion Mikaela Mayer but must first tackle Puerto Rico’s Aquino, the WBA’s interim champion.

“Defending my world titles at home in Wales means everything to me,” Price said. “I want to repay the support everyone has shown me with another great performance.

“I never turn down a challenge. Stephanie Pineiro Aquino is a dangerous fighter, but nothing is going to stop me from getting my hand raised.”