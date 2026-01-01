Leaders Cardiff keep three-point advantage despite draw with Wycombe

League One leaders Cardiff drew for only the third time this season as they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Wycombe.

The former Premier League side took the lead after six minutes through Chris Willock.

The ex-Arsenal man took a touch to steady himself around 10 yards from goal before unleashing a bending effort that took a slight deflection off Dan Casey that wrong-footed Will Norris.

City continued to show their dominance as Joel Colwill smashed the crossbar on 19 minutes, before Alex Robertson saw his attempt moments later go wide of the mark.

Norris was also on hand to deny Robertson and Perry Ng.

Wycombe grew into the contest as Luke Leahy had two attempts midway through the half that caused Nathan Trott some problems, before the Chairboys got their equaliser in an unorthodox fashion.

On the half-hour mark, Caolan Boyd-Munce’s low left-footed corner managed to find its way into the back of the Cardiff net – his first league goal of the season.

The second half saw the Welsh outfit have the better of the opportunities, with their best chance falling to Yousef Salech, whose header on 85 minutes was cleared off the line by Anders Hagelskjaer.