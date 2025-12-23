League leader Lawrence eyes new goals after stunning start to URC season

Simon Thomas

Chart topper Alun Lawrence is a man who is setting himself further targets for both club and country.

The ultra-consistent Cardiff Rugby No 8 has been an absolute machine when it comes to his stats so far this season.

He has made more carries (116) and tackles (101) than any other player in the BKT URC, while he is also top for carries (39) and third for tackles (37) in the EPCR Challenge Cup.

Yet again, he was the leading carrier in last Friday’s showdown with the Scarlets at a packed Arms Park, taking the ball up 17 times, and he now turns his attention to performing in front of another bumper crowd at the ground with Dragons RFC the opponents for the traditional Boxing Day derby.

Lawrence’s excellent form has seen him talked about as a contender for a Wales call-up, so is playing for his country an ambition?

“Oh, of course, why wouldn’t it be?” he replies.

“I’m an incredibly proud Welshman. It’s something I’ll always want to achieve and, if I do, then that will be a fantastic day for me.

“If not, I’m incredibly happy doing what I’m doing at Cardiff. We’ve got a really exciting group here. We all want to achieve very similar things and I am really enjoying contributing my part of that.

“Whatever comes off the back of that, that will be what it is. If it happens, then that will be fantastic for me, but my focus until that happens is being a Cardiff player first and foremost.”

Lawrence, who has made 60 appearances in his two spells with the Arms Park outfit, has set himself a key target on the club front.

“I would love to be a centurion,” he reveals.

“That is a big driving force for me, can I get to that milestone? That would be something I would have never imagined could happen. I would love that. That would be up there with Wales honours for me.

“I am very proud to have come through the Cardiff Academy system and to have gone on to play the number of games I have.

“I like to think I have proven myself to be someone who can contribute and be part of the 23.

“It’s another level again when someone becomes a centurion. It’s that longevity, being able to do it for that many years. I think it says a lot about people that have done it.”

Motivated

The 27-year-old continued: “Goal setting is always a big thing to keep yourself motivated and keep knocking on the door.

“I still think there’s growth in my game. I am always looking to get better and improve so that I stay in that 23 week on week, year on year. Hopefully I am in it for the long haul. I will keep going.”

As for his stunning stats this season, he says: “It’s just doing my job, my role within the team, whether that is ball-carrying, whether that is tackling.

“I will always put myself in positions to contribute however I need to contribute.

“I don’t set myself personal targets where I need to make X amount of carries or tackles for me to think I’ve had a good game.

“Sometimes you have a lot of involvements, other times you have slightly less, but you are still contributing and still doing your job.

“A big driving factor for me is how I can execute my role repeatedly really well, more than setting myself personal targets.”

Jersey Reds

Llantrisant lad Lawrence, who rejoined Cardiff in 2023 after a spell with Jersey Reds, has figured in every game for the club so far this season and has had the honour of captaining the team for a couple of games.

“I am enjoying playing as much as I am,” he concluded.

“It’s exactly what I want to do. I am lucky enough to be getting the opportunities.”