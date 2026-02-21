League leaders Cardiff stunned as Plymouth hit five

Tom Cleverley’s resurgent Plymouth made it three wins on the spin with an emphatic 5-2 home victory over League One leaders Cardiff.

Argyle have now scored 12 goals in their last three games and inflicted Cardiff’s first defeat in 13 matches since their 2-1 loss at promotion rivals Lincoln on December 20.

Fit-again Argyle top-scorer Lorent Tolaj fired the greens ahead on 28 minutes. The recalled Tolaj latched on to a superb through ball from in-form strike partner Bim Pepple before firing home from the edge of the box.

Pepple then ran on to Joe Edwards’ pass to make it 2-0 in the 31st minute.

Omari Kellyman reduced the deficit with a left-foot finish before Pepple headed his second goal of the game from a Wes Harding cross on 34 minutes.

Kellyman scored his second goal of the game, with another left-footed finish, from Perry Ng’s pass in the 43rd minute.

But Tolaj put Argyle back into a two-goal lead in the 68th minute from the penalty spot after being fouled by Cardiff skipper Calum Chambers.

Mathias Ross put the gloss on another glorious day for Argyle by notching the fifth goal from Ronan Curtis’ 82nd-minute corner.