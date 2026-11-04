Leeds defender Joe Rodon named in Wales squad despite two-month injury absence

Phil Blanche, Press Association

Joe Rodon has been named in the Wales squad for upcoming Nations League games, despite not having played for over two months.

The Leeds defender suffered a hamstring injury against Brentford on August 30 and missed the last international break as Wales began their League A campaign with three defeats and a surprise win over World Cup quarter-finalists Norway.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke said last week that the 29-year-old had returned to training, albeit in a controlled manner, and it remains to be seen whether he will be involved in any capacity against Tottenham on Saturday.

Rodon’s return would be a huge boost for Wales boss Craig Bellamy, who has named a 26-strong group for the trip to Norway on November 14 and Portugal’s visit to Cardiff three days later.

Leeds forward Harry Wilson and Manchester United goalkeeper Karl Darlow also return after missing the start of the Nations League through injury.

But Cardiff defender Dylan Lawlor and Wrexham forward Nathan Broadhead are again absent.

Wolves midfielder Jordan James misses out after sustaining an injury on Saturday and on-loan Oxford midfielder Kai Andrews is promoted from the Under-21 set-up.

Bristol City goalkeeper Joe Duncan, who is on a season-long loan at National League club Southend, replaces Tom King in the squad.

The 20-year-old has previously been part of Jamaica’s Under-23 side and trained with the senior Reggae Boyz team at a London training camp this summer.

Cardiff forward Rubin Colwill returns after injury, with Wes Burns dropping out.

Wales squad: K Darlow (Man Utd), D Ward (Wrexham), J Duncan (Southend, on loan from Bristol City), J Dasilva (Coventry), J Lienou (Leeds), B Davies (Tottenham), C Mepham (West Brom), J Rodon (Leeds), B Cabango (Swansea), N Williams (Nottm Forest), C Roberts (Burnley), E Ampadu (Leeds), J Sheehan (Bolton), K Andrews (Oxford, on loan from Coventry), R Colwill (Cardiff), L Cullen (Leicester), J Colwill (Cardiff), H Wilson (Leeds), C Ashford (Cardiff), B Johnson (Everton), S Thomas (Hull), L Koumas (Liverpool), K Moore (Wrexham), M Harris (Oxford), D James (Leeds), D Brooks (Bournemouth).