Leeds distance captain Ethan Ampadu from image of son wearing Galatasaray kit

Leeds have issued a statement distancing captain Ethan Ampadu from an online image of his son wearing a Galatasaray kit.

The club said the Wales defender was “sensitive to” the potential impact of the picture, which was posted by his former partner, on the families of supporters Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight, who were murdered in Istanbul in 2000 on the eve of a UEFA Cup game against the Turkish side.

The statement said: “Leeds are aware of an image circulating online of Ethan Ampadu’s son.

“Ethan separated from his partner several months ago and has no responsibility for the image in question. Ethan is aware of and sensitive to the tragic loss within the Loftus and Speight families.

Privacy

“The club asks for Ethan’s privacy to be respected in what is a difficult time for him personally. Our captain has been a leader on and off the pitch this season, demonstrating his commitment to the club, its history, and the broader Leeds community. Ethan has the full support of everybody at Leeds.

“The club will be making no further comment.”

