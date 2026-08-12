Legendary cricketer Steve Barwick dies aged 65

Press Association Sport Staff

Glamorgan have paid tribute to former bowler Steve Barwick following his death aged 65.

Neath-born Barwick – who became known as ‘Baz’ because of his loping gait similar to the character Basil Fawlty from ‘Fawlty Towers’ – made his first-class debut for Glamorgan in 1981.

Barwick went on to make 480 appearances before leaving in 1996, having taken 456 first-class wickets, with best figures of eight for 42 against Worcestershire at New Road in 1983, and 312 in List A matches.

“Everyone at Glamorgan is saddened to hear this news,” chief executive Dan Cherry said on the county’s website.

“Steve was one of the legendary characters in the club during the 1980s and 1990s and was a key member of the Glamorgan team that lifted the Sunday League title in 1993.

“His off-cutters won him fame and admiration around the county circuit and more than 30 years later, his achievements are still held in the highest esteem.”

Accuracy

Barwick is honoured on Glamorgan Cricket Archives’ website where they write: “The accuracy of Steve Barwick was a vital ingredient in Glamorgans one-day bowling attack in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and his miserly attitude to conceding runs was a key feature in Glamorgan securing of the AXA League title in 1993.

“In the opening game of the season he took a career-best 6-28 against Derbyshire and throughout the summer, Barwicks subtle off-cutters and change of pace teased and tormented many of the finest batsmen on the county circuit. Some writers even suggested that the England selectors could do far worse than selecting Barwick in their side for One Day Internationals.

“Steve Barwick made his county in 1981 as a fast-medium seam bowler and two years later took a career best 8-42 against Worcestershire at the New Road ground. “Basil” was awarded his county cap in 1987 and in the early 1990s decided to concentrate on off-cutters, very much in the style of the legendary Don Shepherd.

“Few other bowlers were bowling in this style in the Championship or one day games, and so highly was Barwick regarded, that some players for other counties announced to their captains that they were going to experiment by bowling ‘basils’.

“Towards the end of his career, Barwicks appearances were restricted to one-day games, as the Glamorgan captains opted for more wicket-taking bowlers in Championship cricket. Despite his infrequent appearances, Barwick remained one of the countrys most economical bowlers in limited overs games. He took a well-deserved Benefit in 1995, and was released from the staff at the end of the 1996 season.”

Barwick was inducted into the Glamorgan Hall of Fame in September 2025.

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