Leicester City confirm signing of Welsh international Liam Cullen

Dewi Williams

Leicester City have signed Welsh international Liam Cullen for an undisclosed fee from Swansea City.

The forward joins the League One side with two years left on his contract, bringing his 19-year spell with the club to an end.

Cullen has been with the club since the age of eight, rising through the Swans’ academy system and has gone on to make 207 appearances, scoring 37 goals.

He featured for the under-18s at just 13 years old and made his senior debut against Crystal Palace in August 2018 at the age of 19.

The 27-year-old has also scored twice in 15 appearances for Wales.

He will move to play under his former manager, Russell Martin, for a Leicester side that are seeking promotion from League One following relegation from the Championship at the end of last season.

Born in Kilgetty, Pembrokeshire, Cullen leaves Wales and has signed a three-year deal with the Foxes.

Speaking to Leicester, he said: “I’m buzzing to be here and I can’t wait to get started. When this opportunity came about and with the size of the club and the project they’re getting started with now, I thought it was the perfect fit for me.”

Swansea City paid tribute to their home-grown talent, saying: “Everyone at Swansea City wishes Liam every success in his future career, and – as one of our own – he will always receive a warm welcome at the Swansea.com Stadium.

“Once a Jack, always a Jack. Diolch Culls.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.