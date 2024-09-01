Leicestershire hang on for draw against Glamorgan

Leicestershire’s overseas stars laid the platform for their side to salvage a draw against Glamorgan in the County Championship.

Australian Peter Handscomb, in his last act of the English season before heading back to Australia on Monday, ended the Division Two clash unbeaten on 139 to steer his side to safety in Cardiff.

Indian Ajinkya Rahane had also scored a century as part of the visitors’ rearguard efforts, while Liam Trevaskis combined with Handscomb to see the game out.

Leicestershire reached 369 for six, a lead of 70 runs in their second innings, when bad light cut proceedings short.

Glamorgan were given flickering hope from an unlikely source, the part-time off spin of Kiran Carlson bringing two wickets, including that of Rahane.

Toil

But Dan Douthwaite was the only other wicket-taker on a day of toil as the hybrid pitch in Cardiff held up well.

Leicestershire’s bid for survival on the final day started promisingly.

Indian Rahane moved smoothly on to three figures until he fell to the unlikely source of Carlson’s off spin as he edged behind to Chris Cooke for 102.

That was shortly before lunch and just after the break Carlson struck again as Rehan Ahmed steered the ball to Mason Crane at deep gully.

Louis Kimber offered a caught-and-bowled chance for leg spinner Crane who dropped his fourth catch of the innings, this time from a difficult one-handed attempt to his right.

Douthwaite eventually ousted Kimber, who hit to Carlson at extra cover, but Handscomb carried on smoothly as he passed three figures.

And with Trevaskis forming a solid partnership with Handscomb, the drama dried up before bad light brought an early end to proceedings.

