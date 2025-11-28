Leinster flattered by bonus-point win against the Dragons

Leinster came from behind to secure a fortunate bonus-point win against the Dragons.

They left Rodney Parade with a 24-10 victory that flattered them, surviving two yellow cards, and what appeared to be a clear red for Scott Penny, to overturn a 7-5 half-time deficit and deny the winless Dragons their first United Rugby Championship triumph of the season.

Leinster had made the perfect start when Alex Soroka powered over in the fourth minute, the flanker also shining with dominant defensive lineout work.

But discipline again proved their undoing. Diarmuid Mangan was binned on the half hour for repeated infringements, and Dragons finally made the pressure count as Matthew Screech burrowed over under the posts.

Tinus de Beer converted to give the home side a deserved 7-5 lead at the interval.

Leinster were briefly down to 13 when Penny followed Mangan into the bin, Dragons sniffing a first win over the Irish province since 2016.

Jack Boyle’s strong scrummaging and carries offered some resistance, while young wing Josh Kenny impressed defensively with two big hits.

The visitors regrouped after the break. Kenny crossed twice in the corner — his first while Leinster were still down to 14 — after slick work from Harry Byrne and Ciarán Frawley.

Angus O’Brien’s penalty kept Dragons within a converted score, but RG Snyman delivered the killer blow two minutes from time, pouncing on a loose ball for the bonus-point try.

Luke McGrath became Leinster’s third yellow card of the match late on as Dragons slipped to their fourth defeat of the season, and were left to rue a missed opportunity against a far-from-convincing Leinster.