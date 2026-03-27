Leinster’s class too much for Scarlets

Leinster moved up to third in the United Rugby Championship with a 36-19 victory over Scarlets at Aviva Stadium.

The Irish province were made to work for their bonus-point win that saw them run in six tries, four of them in the second-half.

Wing Tommy O’Brien crossed twice in the third quarter to swing the game away from Scarlets.

The Welsh region were hamstrung by the first-half yellow cards shown to Joe Roberts and Jarrod Taylor, forcing them to play five minutes with only 13 men.

Joshua Kenny also ran in tries for Leinster, who fielded their Ireland stars ahead of next Sunday’s Investec Champions Cup round of 16 tie against Edinburgh.

Captain Fletcher Anderson was outstanding for the Scarlets, who remain third from bottom in the URC table.