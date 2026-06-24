Lewis rewarded with Wales recall after Dragons revival

Nation.Cymru staff/agencies

Dillon Lewis admits a return to Wales sometimes felt a long way off during two injury-hit years in the international wilderness, but insists he never stopped believing he would wear the red jersey again.

The 57-cap prop has been recalled by Steve Tandy for Wales’ summer programme, more than two years after his last appearance against Italy in March 2024.

Lewis, who helped Wales win the Six Nations title in 2019 and featured at two Rugby World Cups, spent two seasons with Harlequins before returning to Wales last summer to join the Dragons.

The 30-year-old says coming home was partly driven by a desire to force his way back into international contention.

“Two years and it’s been riddled with a few injuries as well which hasn’t helped my case, but it was never something I gave up on,” said Lewis.

“Coming home to Wales was a big driving factor in that. Just trying to be in the shop window as much as possible and luckily I picked up some form towards the end of the season.

“But it’s never something I closed the door on, and it’s always something I aspired to get back into.”

Lewis left Welsh rugby in 2023 during a period of uncertainty for the professional game, with regions forced to cut budgets and trim squads.

“The landscape of Welsh rugby the year I left was quite a difficult one because the regions had to cut their budgets, and if you were out of contract you were quite unfortunate really,” he said.

“I was out of contract, but it was a time where probably I needed a change. I needed a new environment, a new challenge, and fortunately the Quins gave me that.”

Lewis said his time in England broadened his understanding of the game and helped develop his set-piece play.

“The set-piece was different in England to where it was in the URC and the mindset of how we approached every game.

“It was invaluable experience going up there. I loved working under Adam Jones and Danny Wilson and getting to work closely with Joe Marler and Will Collier. You get to learn a lot off them.”

His return comes ahead of Wales’ non-cap fixture against the Barbarians at Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

Following the London encounter, Wales will face Fiji, Argentina and South Africa in the opening phase of the inaugural Nations Championship as they look to build on March’s victory over Italy, their first Six Nations win for three years.

‘Progress’

Lewis says he has been encouraged by the atmosphere created under Tandy and the progress made by the squad.

“It’s been amazing to come in and work with Steve,” he said.

“The boys would come back to club and speak so highly of the environment and how much they enjoyed it.

“It spurs you on to try and get back up here. Everything’s a bit different, new outlook on the game, and culture methods and study.

“The way the team finished the Six Nations was brilliant to watch and something I was desperate to be a part of.”