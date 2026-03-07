Liam Rosenior admits Chelsea rode their luck against ‘magnificent’ Wrexham

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior admitted his side got lucky after avoiding an FA Cup scare in a pulsating tie at Wrexham.

The Londoners twice trailed to the ambitious Welsh outfit at a raucous Stok Cae Ras but battled back to reach the quarter-finals with a breathless 4-2 success after extra time.

Chelsea benefited from one huge stroke of fortune as their first equaliser came via an own goal while Wrexham had a player sent off and a goal disallowed for a narrow offside.

Rosenior made nine changes for the clash as he rotated his squad with Wednesday’s trip to Paris St Germain in mind and was relieved his side were able to scrape home.

“That’s the reason why the FA Cup is what it is,” Rosenior said. “I thought Wrexham were magnificent – magnificent in their energy, how brave they were and how they played.

“We had to be at a high, high level. We were pushed all the way by very good team.

“We needed elements of luck today because Wrexham were that good.”

With Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac watching, Wrexham took the lead through Sam Smith’s well-taken opener, but Chelsea levelled when a George Thomason clearance rebounded in off Arthur Okonkwo.

Callum Doyle restored the hosts’ lead before Josh Acheampong equalised again, sending the tie to extra time.

The visitors took control after George Dobson was sent off for a high challenge on Alejandro Garnacho, who then scored along with Joao Pedro to settle the tie.

Wrexham thought they might force penalties when Lewis Brunt found the net at 3-2, but the effort was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

Reflecting on the two key incidents, Rosenior said: “They’re both correct decisions for me.

“I know it’s frustrating (for Wrexham) but it’s a dangerous challenge and if you’re offside, you’re offside. It doesn’t matter how small the margins are.”

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson, who has overseen the club’s rise from the National League to Championship promotion contenders, hailed his players’ performance.

“The lads have been immense,” he said.

“Of course the dressing room is quiet, which you’d expect after a defeat, but when we wake up tomorrow the lads can be immensely proud – and the supporters will be – of the way we’ve played.

“Everybody knows that 11 v 10 in extra time, when so much energy has been used, is a difficult ask.

“But we said there would be a moment and there nearly was with the disallowed goal.

“I think we deserved, at the very least, to go to penalties, but some big calls went against us.”

Red Dragons co-owner Reynolds also revealed his pride.

Reynolds posted on X: “Three years ago this week, we battled Maidenhead United to a draw. Today we pushed Chelsea to extra time. So incredibly proud of Wrexham’s performance today.”