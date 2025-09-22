Liam Williams signs for Newcastle Red Bulls

Newcastle Red Bulls have signed Wales full-back Liam Williams on a one-year contract.

The 34-year-old, who has 93 caps for his country, was without a club after leaving Saracens at the end of last season.

He has not played a competitive match since suffering a knee injury in Wales’ Six Nations defeat by France on January 31.

Good opportunity

Williams, who toured with the British and Irish Lions in 2017 and 2021, told Newcastle’s website: “It’s a good opportunity to experience something new, and I can’t wait to get started.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining Newcastle with Red Bull taking over the club, and everything they’re able to bring to the sport.”

Newcastle, who were taken over by the energy drinks company last month, begin the new Gallagher Prem season on Friday evening at home to Saracens.