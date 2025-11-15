Liechtenstein out to make life difficult for Wales in World Cup qualifier

Liechtenstein boss Konrad Funfstuck wants his squad of mostly part-time players to make life difficult for Wales in their World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

Wales must almost certainly take six points from their final two qualifiers to finish behind probable Group J winners Belgium and enjoy a more favourable play-off draw in March.

But were Wales to improve their goal difference by at least six against Liechtenstein – whom they beat 3-0 in Cardiff in June – then drawing at home to North Macedonia on Tuesday would be enough for second place.

Funfstuck said: “It’s the expected tight race for World Cup qualification, which is why every goal counts. They will challenge us fully for the entire match.

“Our minimum goal remains that the opponent respects us after the game and says that we made life difficult for them.”

Liechtenstein – ranked 206 out of 210 nations in world football – have lost all six of their World Cup qualifiers, scoring none and conceding 23.

They did, however, score in a 2-1 friendly defeat in Montenegro last month, which was their 10th successive loss.

Liechtenstein are boosted by the return of fit-again centre-back Andreas Malin and winger Dennis Salanovic at Vaduz’s Rheinpark Stadion.

Striker Fabio Luque-Notaro, who was injured against Montenegro, has also recovered and is available.

Funfstuck said: “Despite the strong opponents, I can look back on the year so far with great pride.

“The team, with its clear order on the pitch, ensured that they were not overwhelmed in any game.”

Liechtenstein’s heaviest defeat was 6-0 at home to Belgium in September and they conclude their World Cup programme against the Red Devils in Liege on Tuesday.